Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A MILE WITH AREAS OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS. &&