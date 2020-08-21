...AREAS OF FOG...SOME LOCALLY DENSE...
FOG WAS OCCURRING THIS MORNING AND HAS BEEN LOCALLY DENSE IN
SPOTS REDUCING THE VISIBILITY TO A HALF MILE OR LESS. IF YOU'RE
DRIVING THIS MORNING, GIVE YOURSELF SOME EXTRA TIME AND USE LOW-BEAM
HEADLIGHTS. THE VISIBILITY IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BETWEEN 10 AM
AND 11 AM.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A MILE
WITH AREAS OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY.
* IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG
SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE
YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS.
&&
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.
The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until Oct. 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customer from losing their utility service next month.
