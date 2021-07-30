I’m sad for the town of Clover. I’m sad like a kid in school watching another kid get his milk money taken away by the class bully. Watching him tripped, slammed into a locker and called names; generally pushed around for the bully’s gain. Watching the teachers look the other way, watching the other kids eyes drop to the floor, as they shuffle by. The sad that makes your stomach ache. The sad that hurts your heart. The sad that comes with fear and helplessness.

The town of Clover, Herbster, that sweet and unassuming kid who just wants to live his life safely, needs us to stop our mindless shuffle, to cross our arms and stand behind him. Hesitant to do so? Take a sec and ponder the images of the consequences of a road taken or not taken. It makes all the difference. A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, yes? That first step is important. It’s a doozy. It’s crucial, in fact. It is the physical product of the mental act of decision. Our decisions affect us and others profoundly at the end of that journey of a thousand miles.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments