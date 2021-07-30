...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL WISCONSIN COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 1. This advisory affects people in
all Wisconsin counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada currently located in
Minnesota will move into Wisconsin overnight Friday into Saturday
morning. This smoke plume is expected to mostly impact the northern
half of the state. A secondary smoke plume will then transport behind
a cold front which is expected to move north-to-south across the
state Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Elevated fine
particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result
in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children,
elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,
and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged
period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
I’m sad for the town of Clover. I’m sad like a kid in school watching another kid get his milk money taken away by the class bully. Watching him tripped, slammed into a locker and called names; generally pushed around for the bully’s gain. Watching the teachers look the other way, watching the other kids eyes drop to the floor, as they shuffle by. The sad that makes your stomach ache. The sad that hurts your heart. The sad that comes with fear and helplessness.
The town of Clover, Herbster, that sweet and unassuming kid who just wants to live his life safely, needs us to stop our mindless shuffle, to cross our arms and stand behind him. Hesitant to do so? Take a sec and ponder the images of the consequences of a road taken or not taken. It makes all the difference. A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, yes? That first step is important. It’s a doozy. It’s crucial, in fact. It is the physical product of the mental act of decision. Our decisions affect us and others profoundly at the end of that journey of a thousand miles.
