...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 feet on Chequamegon Bay, 3 to 6 ft elsewhere.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of fog will continue through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Getting adequate physical activity during this extraordinary time of social distancing and COVID-19 may have been challenging, especially over the winter. Thankfully we are coming into the perfect time of year to start moving our bodies more. Your body was made to move.
The risks of an inactive lifestyle are great and can have a significant negative impact on our health. A sedentary lifestyle has been linked to weight gain, weaker bones, loss of muscle strength and an increased risk of chronic diseases. The less you move, the higher the risk to your health and wellness. Another reason to move more is the relationship between movement and back pain. Moving less leads to a higher risk of back pain. Too much sitting can cause the muscles in your back to become stiffer and weaken. It can also put excess pressure on the spinal discs and nerves. Your back pain may be from not moving enough.
