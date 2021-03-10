covid update

A recent vaccination clinic at the Ashland High School field house attracted a number of seniors aged 65 and over. Over 73% of Ashland County seniors and 68% of Bayfield County seniors have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

 

 Contributed photo by Katherine Deering, Memorial Medical Center

With an increasing amount of COVID-19 vaccine making its way into Ashland and Bayfield counties, health officials are cautiously optimistic that just over a year after it began, the pandemic may at last be in the process of being reined in.

In Bayfield County, more than 68% of the most vulnerable population, those aged 65 and over, had received at least one dose of vaccine as of March 8. All told, 31%t of the county’s population has received at least a first dose, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

