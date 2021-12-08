Our first full-coverage blanket of snow has arrived in the Northland and unlike last winter, my bird feeders are being emptied regularly by a variety of visitors. You may recall that last winter while some birdwatchers were enjoying a an excess of winter finches, I couldn't have gotten any birds to show up if I'd paid them. I haven't had any unusual or exciting sightings, but I have goldfinches, pine siskins, northern cardinals, mourning doves and dozens of chickadees getting busy every day. Our three most common woodpeckers — downy, hairy and pileated — are also regular guests. I haven't seen any of the American tree sparrows that used to teem around the feeders in winter but I'm hopeful that the return of their friends means they'll come around soon.
The most unusual thing I've observed this season is the almost total absence of dark-eyed juncos. These round little ground-feeders typically descend in the area in hordes of hundreds in fall and early winter and then move further downstate for the duration of cold weather. I only saw a few stragglers this year and it didn't really seem like fall without them.
