During the Super Bowl halftime show, my husband Alan turned to me and said, “We are the target audience. GEN X!” Throughout this past year, we’ve noticed how the iconic brands and names of our youth are showing up in the marketplace. Suddenly the term GEN X is no longer the alienated generation, the lost and hopeless those dang kids listening to their rap music, but we are relevant enough to be marketed to! A Superbowl show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem is arguably one of the biggest markets of all. I feel so seen. Sorry mom, I know you think you are still right about how you preached that hip-hop and MTV were a terrible influence and going to lead us all down the wrong path. They look different, but every generation has artists who are standing firmly in the tradition of making great music that reflects the experiences and consciousness of the times.
Traditions do change, but I guess growing up when everything has been continuously changing, it’s exciting rather than threatening to me, especially in the work of ministry. In the 1950s and early 1960s, mainline protestant Christian churches thrived across America, but since the 1990s, church attendance has been dropping and the “nones” (those who check the box none on surveys about religious identity) has been the fastest growing “religious group.” While some raise the alert that religion is being destroyed, author Linda Mercadante’s research about the spiritual but not religious (SBNR) in “Belief Without Borders” offers another side to consider. Her research shows that while there is a decline in engagement with organized religion, there is a rise in belief, practice, and identity as “spiritual.” She proposes that this might be a revolution, not a crisis, in which spirituality is leaking out of organized religion and into everyday life.
