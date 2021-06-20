AHS Track

Led by AHS record-setting runners Makenna Zak (shown here) in the 100-meter, 200-meter and long jump), Grace Moravchik in the 300-meter hurdle and Cody Lustig in the 200-meter and 300-meter hurdle the Oredockers made a mark at the Osceola sectionals, sending six athletes to state in individual events.

The three other individual qualifiers are Ryan Custer in the high jump, Carter Brown in the long jump and Elaina Seeger in the pole vault. The AHS record-setting Boys 4x100 of Lustig, Custer, Brown and Hunter Chenier also qualified. State competition is set for Friday at Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-Lacrosse.

