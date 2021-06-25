Washburn track

With a time of 41.72, junior Soren Paterson placed fifth to make the podium in the 300-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track championships held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse. Paterson also competed in the 110-meter hurdles (17.26), taking 13th, and ran with the South Shore-Washburn 4x400-meter relay team (3:38.76,) which placed 11th. With Paterson on the relay team were junior Jon Kubik, senior Sorley Swanstrom-Arnold and junior Sean Meeker.

Meeker also made state in the 800-meter (206.70) and 1,600-meter (4:46.72), placing 13th and 11th those events, respectively.

