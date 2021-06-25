With a time of 41.72, junior Soren Paterson placed fifth to make the podium in the 300-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track championships held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse. Paterson also competed in the 110-meter hurdles (17.26), taking 13th, and ran with the South Shore-Washburn 4x400-meter relay team (3:38.76,) which placed 11th. With Paterson on the relay team were junior Jon Kubik, senior Sorley Swanstrom-Arnold and junior Sean Meeker.
Meeker also made state in the 800-meter (206.70) and 1,600-meter (4:46.72), placing 13th and 11th those events, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.