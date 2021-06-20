Washburn/South Shore Unified boys track team advanced four runners to the WIAA D3 state track meet Thursday at UW-La Crosse’s Memorial Stadium. They are Soren Paterson in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles; Sean Meeker in the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run; and Jon Kubik, Paterson, Meeker, and Sorley Swanstrom-Arnold in the 4x400-meter relay. South Shore/Washburn placed sixth overall out of 28 teams, collecting 45 team points in the Cameron sectional. The South Shore/Washburn Girls Team collected five team points on the day.
