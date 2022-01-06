South Shore basketball

The South Shore girls basketball team used a stingy full court press and key contributions from junior Lily Truchon, with 33 points and 16 rebounds, and sophomore Emily Montgomery’s 21 points and nine rebounds, to defeat host Washburn 76-40 Tuesday. The win improves South Shore's record to 10-0, dropping Washburn to 2-6 on the year. 

