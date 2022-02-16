Behind 43 points from Wisconsin's No. 2 scorer Koy Nelson, the South Shore Cardinals boys basketball team topped the Ashland Oredockers in Ashland 91-79 on Feb. 14. South Shore, a D5 school with a season record of 16-6 while often competing against much larger schools, got the primer game it needed in preparation for WIAA regional play against the young Oredockers (5-16).
