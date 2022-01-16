With a 41-point outburst Jan. 19 against Butternut, South Shore Cardinals junior forward Lily Truchon passed 1,000 points scored for her career. Truchon, who is averaging nearly 27 points per game, is a returning all-Indianhead conference player and has emerged this season as one of the state's most potent scorers. (Contributed photo)
