Junior Lily Truchon is a returning all-conference player for the South Shore Cardinals. With a scoring average of nearly 27 points per game, Truchon has emerged as one of northern Wisconsin's best offensive players, capable of playing all five positions for South Shore. (Contributed photo)
Gritty rival the Drummond Lumberjills didn't make it easy on the South Shore Cardinals but, with South Shore's hard-fought 33-30 win on Tuesday night at Drummond, the Cardinals moved to 12-0 on the year and hold a spot atop the Indianhead Conference with Hurley. Junior Lily Truchon, a returning all-conference player currently averaging nearly 27 points per game, isn't completely surprised by the team's success thus far — though there is room for progress, she said.
"I knew we had a strong team and figured we could get off to a great start," Truchon said. "We are very unselfish players, move the ball around, and find quality shots. As a team we need to find more balance scoring, continue to improve on starting games faster. I prefer a fast-paced transition offense where we push the ball up the court because it creates more energy for our team."
