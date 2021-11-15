The South Shore Cardinals completed their first season of football in two decades with a 1-6 record, playing an independent program schedule. With competitive games against Bay-Area foes Mellen and Washburn, and a squad fielding up to 17 mostly underclassmen players when healthy and available, South Shore looks to build on its inaugural year. Player awards for the 2021 season are as follows:
Lineman of the Year: Stuart Agostine
