SS Baseball

The South Shore baseball team is in its second year of play, and both its coach and players like what they’re seeing. The team is Conner Helenius (back row, from left), Matthew Knaack, Matthew Montgomery, Jake Winge, Caden LaFontaine, Carter Lulich and Isaac Rantala (front row from left), Jed Lovejoy, Gavin Matke, Hunter Mieritz and Levi Tapani.

Sometimes success must be measured in increments and by that tally, the South Shore Cardinals baseball team is having a stellar season. In just its third year and playing only its second season after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, almost any success would have been a positive sign.

Coach Brady McGuire’s efforts have been centered on teaching as the team grows.

