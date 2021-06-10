...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
Afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s and dewpoints of
65-70 degrees are possible today, resulting in heat indices of 95
to 100 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids. If working outside, take breaks often. Stay
in an air- conditioning if possible, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors. People and pets should never
be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The South Shore baseball team is in its second year of play, and both its coach and players like what they’re seeing. The team is Conner Helenius (back row, from left), Matthew Knaack, Matthew Montgomery, Jake Winge, Caden LaFontaine, Carter Lulich and Isaac Rantala (front row from left), Jed Lovejoy, Gavin Matke, Hunter Mieritz and Levi Tapani.
Sometimes success must be measured in increments and by that tally, the South Shore Cardinals baseball team is having a stellar season. In just its third year and playing only its second season after missing 2020 due to the pandemic, almost any success would have been a positive sign.
Coach Brady McGuire’s efforts have been centered on teaching as the team grows.
