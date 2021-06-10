...HOT AND HUMID TODAY WITH HEAT INDICES 95 TO 100 DEGREES...
South Shore’s Jake Winge made honorable mention all-conference in the Indianhead Conference in 2020-21 season, and this spring he’s playing three sports simultaneously.
Though there may be other athletes within 50 miles of Port Wing who will draw greater acclaim than the South Shore Cardinals’ senior sports standout Jake Winge this spring, virtually none can lay claim to his big accomplishment. He’s playing three sports — all right now.
South Shore’s enrollment for grades 7 – 12 is about 80 students, making it a challenge for coaches to fill teams.
