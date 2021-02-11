vday meal

Jeanna Olbekson (from left), Anthony Jennings, Michele Tegen and Arlene Brandis organized free Valentine’s Day soup-and-sandwich meals to be given to needy folks Sunday in Ashland.

 Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

Ron and Arlene Brandis operate the Interwoven Ministry Outreach Souper Sunday Community Meal, which provides free soup to people at the Central Railyard concession building behind the Bretting Center.

But this Sunday will be different. On Valentine’s Day, they will be joined by members of Anthony Jennings and Crew Real Estate and Ashland Homeless Help who will add sandwiches to the meals as a special holiday offering.

