Tina Sopiwnik will face off against John Thomas in the April 5 spring general election, contending for a single at-large seat on the Washburn School Board.
Sopiwnik led all candidates for the position with 663 votes in Tuesday's primary, winning all four municipalities in which the election was held - the towns of Barksdale, Bayview and Washburn and the city of Washburn. Thomas finished with 271 votes while Michael Wright had a total of 43 votes and Ed Gruhl had 30 votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.