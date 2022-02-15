Tina Sopiwnik will face off against John Thomas in the April 5 spring general election, contending for a single at-large seat on the Washburn School Board.

Sopiwnik led all candidates for the position with 663 votes in Tuesday's primary, winning all four municipalities in which the election was held - the towns of Barksdale, Bayview and Washburn and the city of Washburn. Thomas finished with 271 votes while Michael Wright had a total of 43 votes and Ed Gruhl had 30 votes. 

