Washburn senior Lakyn Sonday was the all-around champion, and the Ashland High School gymnastics team had another strong showing at its annual Valentine's Invitational at the AHS Field House on Saturday.

The Oredockers placed second overall out of nine teams at the invite, and finished with a score of 127.500, just behind Medford (128.425) in first place.

