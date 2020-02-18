Washburn senior Lakyn Sonday was the all-around champion, and the Ashland High School gymnastics team had another strong showing at its annual Valentine's Invitational at the AHS Field House on Saturday.
The Oredockers placed second overall out of nine teams at the invite, and finished with a score of 127.500, just behind Medford (128.425) in first place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.