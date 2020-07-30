Group sites at five Chequamegon-National National Forest campgrounds will remain closed for the remainder of the recreation season.
Although the majority of the forest’s campgrounds and recreation sites are open to visitors, group sites at Boulder Lake, Chippewa (Hardwoods Loop), Morgan Lake, Picnic Point and Stockfarm Bridge will not open this year.
