...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Gale Warning, north
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield
to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM this
afternoon to midnight CST Thursday night. For the Gale
Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Gale Warning, north
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield
to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM this
afternoon to midnight CST Thursday night. For the Gale
Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY SNOW...MIXED PRECIPITATION...AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED...
.Mixed precipitation is expected today but will transition to all
snow, heavy at times, from west to east throughout the day. Heavy
snow and gusty winds have developed across the Brainerd Lakes
region, and with wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph expected through
the afternoon, the Winter Storm Warning has been upgraded to a
Blizzard Warning for those areas. Heavy snow and blowing snow will
cause visibilities at or less than one quarter mile through the
afternoon in the Brainerd Lakes region. Areas further east
including the Twin Ports and the Interstate 35 corridor may see
near blizzard conditions at times this afternoon as snowfall
intensity and wind gusts increase. In addition, wind chills could
be as low as 30 degrees below zero in some areas from the
combination of strong winds and cold temperatures. Most areas will
see impacts from this storm diminish late Wednesday night but the
South Shore will continue to see lake effect snow showers through
Friday with additional accumulations likely.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches, except 7 to 14 inches for
northern Iron and Ashland counties. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Opossums — or possums, if you prefer — get a bad rap.
They have faces maybe not even a mother could love. Their teeth, readily bared when they are confronted, look fearsome. And they lurk about at night with long, pink rat tails, making them the stuff of nightmares.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.