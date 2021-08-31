The 2021 Ashland League softball champs are BDS Machining of Ashland with a record of 22 wins and 2 loses. Team members are Eddy White (front row, from left), Tommy O'Conner, Phil Henri, and Tye Gordon (back row, from left), Nate Bigboy, (league most homeruns) Gerard Randall, Chase Marertto, Kevin Leask, Harold Leask. Not pictured: Diesl Schulte and Brady Dafoe. (Contributed photo)
