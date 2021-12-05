Sunday's storm may not have amounted to the deluge that forecasters predicted, but it was enough to satisfy Alexia Nemic, who created her own bobsled run on a plow pile along Beaser Avenue. (Peter J. Wasson/Staff photos)
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Storm Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Storm Watch, from 9 PM CST this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
