Taste of the Farm

A little garlic and dill add even more flavor to peas. (Contributed photo by Kara Berlage.)

Ah, snap peas! It never seems like you can plant enough in early spring when the ground is still cool and the rest of the garden is still sleeping or as seedlings inside the house. Often, we give the vines cattle panels staked up with T-posts to climb, but some years we run out of panels (or they get confiscated for other projects), and orange snow fence takes its place. The curling tendrils grab onto the fence, allowing the plant to climb some years as tall as I am.

Of course, the best way to enjoy snap peas is raw, right in the garden. But this week’s recipe from Chef Kara is another great way to celebrate the deliciousness of snap peas, paired with our clean tasty tilapia fillets grown in our aquaponics greenhouse. Unagi is a Japanese sauce typically served on eel, but we’ve found it’s also delicious on tilapia!

