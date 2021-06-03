Fire
Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

A small fire at the Eagle Waste and Recycling facility on Industrial Park Road in Ashland was quickly extinguished Thursday morning. Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias said an employee at the operation noticed the fire in a pile of refuse and used an extinguisher to bring it under control by the time firefighters arrived shortly after 9 a.m. Firefighters then sprayed the material down to ensure it was extinguished.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments