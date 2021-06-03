A small fire at the Eagle Waste and Recycling facility on Industrial Park Road in Ashland was quickly extinguished Thursday morning. Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias said an employee at the operation noticed the fire in a pile of refuse and used an extinguisher to bring it under control by the time firefighters arrived shortly after 9 a.m. Firefighters then sprayed the material down to ensure it was extinguished.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.