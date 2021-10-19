...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
This tiny mushroom glowed like a ghost bride. Taken using a 365nm UV flashlight. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)
Sometimes called “shrimp of the forest,” abortive entolomas are choice edible mushrooms…except when they are covered in mold that fluoresces pink and blue. Taken using a 365nm UV flashlight. (Contributed hoto by Emily Stone.)
Shuffling restlessly around the house, I needed to do something else before bed. Scrub the sink? Nah. Read? I’d just fall asleep. I looked out the windows: dark. Thick clouds obscured both stars and moon. But darkness in the woods hasn’t scared me for years, not since I had to swallow my own hesitations and put on a brave face to lead night hikes for kids at camp. We hooted for owls, played tricks with our night vision, tested our hearing and experimented with smells. (I love night hikes so much that we offer them by request through the museum!)
Eventually I got so comfortable that I could walk across camp with no yard lights, no flashlight and no moon. I’d feel the gravel road under my feet, sense the opening in the forest at my turn, find the firm path through the woods and let the soft duff warn me if I strayed off the edge.
