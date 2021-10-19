10-15-2021 mushroom specter.jpg

This tiny mushroom glowed like a ghost bride. Taken using a 365nm UV flashlight. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

Shuffling restlessly around the house, I needed to do something else before bed. Scrub the sink? Nah. Read? I’d just fall asleep. I looked out the windows: dark. Thick clouds obscured both stars and moon. But darkness in the woods hasn’t scared me for years, not since I had to swallow my own hesitations and put on a brave face to lead night hikes for kids at camp. We hooted for owls, played tricks with our night vision, tested our hearing and experimented with smells. (I love night hikes so much that we offer them by request through the museum!)

Eventually I got so comfortable that I could walk across camp with no yard lights, no flashlight and no moon. I’d feel the gravel road under my feet, sense the opening in the forest at my turn, find the firm path through the woods and let the soft duff warn me if I strayed off the edge.

10-15-2021 abortive entoloma.jpg

Sometimes called “shrimp of the forest,” abortive entolomas are choice edible mushrooms…except when they are covered in mold that fluoresces pink and blue. Taken using a 365nm UV flashlight. (Contributed hoto by Emily Stone.)
10-15-2021 moss and twig.jpg

A spine-like hemlock twig rests on moss that is fluorescing blood red. Taken using a 365nm UV flashlight. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

