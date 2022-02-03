Ashland Youth Hockey bantams

The Ashland Youth Hockey Association bantam (age 13-15) hockey team had a productive weekend, winning the Burnett 2022 Battle in the Northwoods Hockey Tournament hosted in Siren by the Burnett Youth Hockey Association. The Ashland Bantam team beat Rice Lake 3-1 Sunday to claim the title. (Contributed photo)

