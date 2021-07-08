The Kids from Wisconsin brought their musical, singing and dancing talents to Ashland’s band shell Wednesday night, playing tunes associated with America’s greatest musical venues, from The Beatles and Beach Boys on “The Ed Sullivan Show” to country stars at the Grand Ole Opry and jazz classics of New Orleans. Every seat in the house was packed and spectators brought folding chairs, blankets and picnic dinners for the show sponsored by local music boosters and the city. (Photos by Jeff Robischon/Ashland Daily Press)
