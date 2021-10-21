Colvill
Paul

Northland College's goalkeeper Jamie Colvill has been named UMAC men's soccer defensive player of the week. Colvill, a sophomore from Canvey Island, England, made 14 saves against Bethany Lutheran on Oct. 15, and also added a penalty kick save, then made another penalty kick save to secure a win against Martin Luther on Oct. 16. Colvill has a .703 save percentage — fourth-best in the UMAC. (Contributed photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments