Northland College's goalkeeper Jamie Colvill has been named UMAC men's soccer defensive player of the week. Colvill, a sophomore from Canvey Island, England, made 14 saves against Bethany Lutheran on Oct. 15, and also added a penalty kick save, then made another penalty kick save to secure a win against Martin Luther on Oct. 16. Colvill has a .703 save percentage — fourth-best in the UMAC. (Contributed photo)
