Asparagus is one of those spring crops I always look forward to. It’s almost like magic how the tender stalks shoot up from the beds with no prior warning. In the peak of season, asparagus can grow a foot in a day! Look away for a minute, and they’ve catapulted upwards.
Asparagus is also so wonderfully versatile. We enjoy it in our morning veggie saute with eggs, or you can easily steam it or it’s even tasty raw. This week’s recipe from Chef Kara offers another tasty variation on making asparagus that pairs deliciously with roast chicken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.