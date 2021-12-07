December is often dubbed the season of joy. This year, that joy feels pretty complex. For many it is mixed together with uncertainty, loss, illness or stress as the global pandemic slogs on. Abigail and Shaun Bengson are an indie-folk duo and couple who composed a musical memoir over the last year called “My Joy is Heavy.” It’s about 45 minutes of songs and storytelling exploring how they are finding joy within unhappy times. Joy, they conclude, is not the opposite of unhappiness, but can actually be found within it. Joy is a state of being that we can open to, no matter what is happening within us or around us.
This message has resonated with me, again and again, over this past month as joy has come bursting through right alongside challenges and heaviness. A few years ago, “The Book of Joy” was published. It is an interfaith dialogue between Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama. Recently, the movie version came out, “Mission Joy: Finding Happiness in Troubled Times.” This captures the live conversations that were the foundation for the book, yet the movie has some different qualities. I think there is as much laughing as there is speaking. Here are two people who have worked in crises, experienced horrors of oppression and brutality, and carried the stress and loneliness of leadership throughout their lives. They are committed to spiritual practice, and have time every day dedicated to prayer or meditation. Yet this has not led them to be somber and serious.
