Sherri Patterson passed away at her residence in Ulysses, Kansas on November 24, 2022 at the age of 58. Sherri was born in Ashland, Wisconsin on May 30, 1964 to Thomas W. and Vivian P. (Stam) Nelson. Sherri graduated from Ashland High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Sherri was a silversmith and owned Sacajawea Southwest Silver in Glorieta, New Mexico and Ulysses, Kansas.

