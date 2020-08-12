New Day

New Day Advocacy Center Youth and Family Coordinator Leighann Granados discusses the center’s planned playground with Shelter Coordinator Brenda Belanger at the site where the play area would be built if fundraising is successful.

 

The children of families temporarily living at Ashland’s New Day Advocacy Center will have an outdoor playground to enjoy if a $20,000 GoFundMe fundraising effort reaches its goal.

