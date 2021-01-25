Mellen High School junior Jordyn Delegan scored her 1,000th career point at home on Jan. 11 during a game Mellen lost to Ashland, 49-43. Entering the game, Delegan needed 18 points to reach the historic goal. Unaware of the total needed, she ended up with exactly 18 points by scoring her 1,000th career point on a free throw. The game was then stopped and Jordyn was recognized for her achievement.
At practice on Sunday, she received a ball signed by her teammates and coaches. Her teammates, coaches, parents, grandparents and fans are all very proud of her.
