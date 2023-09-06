...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI and Sand Island to
Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Sharon “Sal” A. Parker, age 69 of Mellen, WI passed away peacefully at her residence with her loving husband by her side Sunday, September 3, 2023. Sal was born October 20, 1953 in Ashland, WI the daughter of Arne G. and Elsie E. (Peltonen) Levelius.
Sal had a remarkable talent as a cartoonist. Her inventive spirit and creativity birthed the new version of Mellen’s Granite Digger mascot. “Chipper” will continue to bring joy for generations to come. Sal was a master of fun, creator of games, and a woman of limitless capabilities. She was the mastermind behind the beloved “Puttin’ On The Hits” that Mellen masses cheered for every 4th of July. Sal and Jerry’s memorable creation of the “Upper Deck” for Mellen Expo baseball brought camaraderie and team spirit to new heights. The Upper Deck elevated not only viewing the game but forged bonds and memories that live on forever. Sal had an uncanny ability to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary adventures. Whether a simple family gathering or a grand occasion, she had a knack for infusing it with a sense of excitement and merriment.
