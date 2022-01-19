...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The author spends his days pounding down the snow, giving nighttime wildlife a path to follow. (Contributed photo)
I don’t know my fellow trail users personally, and they don’t know me. There’s little chance of us meeting; for the most part, I use the trail in the snow by winter’s light, they by cold and starry night. It works out fine.
What also works is the agreement we apparently have but have never discussed. This is how it goes when winter comes calling: I strap on snowshoes after the season’s first snowfall and wonder if last winter’s pathway through the meadows, woods and fields is still discernible.
