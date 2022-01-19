Greschner

The author spends his days pounding down the snow, giving nighttime wildlife a path to follow. (Contributed photo)

I don’t know my fellow trail users personally, and they don’t know me. There’s little chance of us meeting; for the most part, I use the trail in the snow by winter’s light, they by cold and starry night. It works out fine.

What also works is the agreement we apparently have but have never discussed. This is how it goes when winter comes calling: I strap on snowshoes after the season’s first snowfall and wonder if last winter’s pathway through the meadows, woods and fields is still discernible.

