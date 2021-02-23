People Woodley Rodgers

File-This Sept. 6, 2019, file photo shows Shailene Woodley attending the Harper's Bazaar "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" gala at The Plaza Hotel presented by Cartier in New York. Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The actor discussed her relationship with Rodgers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, saying they got engaged “a while ago.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

 Charles Sykes

Shailene Woodley confirmed that she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The actor discussed her relationship with Rodgers on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday, saying they got engaged "a while ago." The 37-year-old Rodgers mentioned his engagement and thanked his fiancée while accepting his third career MVP award on Feb. 6 but didn't say her name.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments