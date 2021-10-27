As October wanes I’m leaning my back on the south side of the old shed where autumn’s afternoon sunshine slants across my face. The sun paints my shadow on the weathered red boards behind me. I tug my cap lower to shield my eyes. I will stay awhile to hear nature’s satisfied sighs at the end of the harvest.
Today this spot immerses me in memories of all the times I soaked up the fading warmth of the sun before the cold refused to give up the afternoon, before a biting wind spit the first snow from grimacing pewter clouds. And before the shed was resigned to its slow crumble — now just another old building on another old farm.
