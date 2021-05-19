Several local organizations have rebuilt the boat launch at the Xcel Energy Bayfront Plant hot pond boat ramp. The launch was funded by a grant from Enbridge Energy; with fabrication of the dock frame by C.G. Bretting Manufacturing Co.; construction of the dock decking and floats by Ashland Marina; and placement of the dock’s anchoring system by Northern Clearing. Pictured at the new dock are James Martinsen of Northern Clearing (from left), Seth Hoffman of Ashland Marina, Randy Harvey of the Harbor Commission, Michelle Johnson of Enbridge Energy, April Holdren of Enbridge Energy, future angler Tatum Bebeau, Joanne Erickson of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, and Tad Bretting of Bretting Manufacturing.
