Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. * WHERE...All of western Lake Superior nearshore waters. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&