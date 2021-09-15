...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 2 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 2 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
This week I came across a youngish soccer player who was lamenting the lack of success his team was having. Now, in fairness, I don’t know much about soccer – except that it’s a cool sport! Anyway, this poor kid couldn’t accept that his team wasn’t winning. So I asked him, “How often do you practice on your own?” He shook his head. “We practice as a team. That’s enough,” he said. Which brings me to Luke ….
Luke is an above-average athlete. On the tall side, 6-feet, 1 inch tall and a solid 190 pounds, long arms, big hands, and fast enough to run about 58 seconds in the 400-meter dash. Genetics favor him, if not by a wide margin. Luke likes sports but he expects more success, he said, for all the work he puts in.
