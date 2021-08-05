In this Frank Mays September 2018 photo Frank Mays holds his book “If We Make it ‘till Daylight” at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum in Detroit. A memorial Mass has been held in northern Michigan for Mays, the last remaining survivor of a Lake Michigan shipwreck that killed 33 people in 1958. Mays was one of two people who survived the sinking of the Carl D. Bradley Mays, 89, died on Jan. 7 in Zephyrhills, Florida. A memorial Mass was held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Rogers City, his hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.