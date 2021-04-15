MADISON (AP) — Republicans who control the state Senate gave final approval Wednesday to a set of bills that would wrest control of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and hand it to the GOP.

The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money. By law the funding is at Evers' disposal. But Republicans have developed legislation that would give them control, saying that would create more accountability and transparency.

