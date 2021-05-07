Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School has been collecting eyeglasses for the annual Feeding God’s Children fundraiser hosted by the Catholic Order of Foresters. The glasses are given to the Ashland Lions Club and delivered to the Wisconsin Lions camp in Rosholt where they are sorted, cleaned, and the prescription is identified. The glasses then are shipped to locations that need them most. Students and community members have donated more than 200 pairs of eyeglasses.
The service project also marks the 100,000th Feeding God’s Children event that the Catholic Order of Foresters has sponsored nationwide. Our Lady of the Lake typically hosts an annual Feeding God’s Children event with the Catholic Order of Foresters, but for the 2020-2021 school year, it has hosted two events. Earlier this year, students collected and delivered more than 2,000 pounds of books to Savers in Duluth, Minn. For each pound of books received, Savers donated money to help the Disabled Veterans of Minnesota.
