A lead into the disappearance of a 43-year-old mother has turned out to be inaccurate, the Cumberland Police Department said today through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Hailey Anderson

Hailey A. Anderson of Cumberland was last seen on Sept. 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on Highway 8. Her last known location was near South Range at 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, police said.

Hailey Anderson's vehicle is a red 1998 Honda CR-V, registration ALH-2987.

