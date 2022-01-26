Scott Nicholas Miller, age 37, of Mason, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, in Duluth, MN. He was born June 27, 1984, in Ashland, the son of Shawn Miller and Brenda Ruberg.

In 2002, he graduated from Drummond High School and went on to school in Memphis, TN to receive his NHLA certification. Scott was the Vice President of White River Hardwoods and was currently employed with Kurilla forest products. His pride, joy, and everything was his daughter, Ana. Scott loved spending time with his family and friends who all enjoyed his amazing sense of humor and classic one liners. He had a love of nature and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors.

