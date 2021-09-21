Game cancellations were again the story for the week of 9/12 – 9/18 as Ashland’s Boys football team did not play at Mosinee, missing its second game in a row. The Washburn and South Shore football teams met in an unscheduled game when their intended regular season matchups were cancelled, with Washburn claiming a 44-21 win. Drummond and Bayfield Girls volleyball postponed a match, as did Washburn with Hurley according to the school district. Ashland’s Girls volleyball team continued its winning ways with 3-0 victories over Spooner and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, remaining undefeated in conference play and atop the Heart O’ North. Adeline Bauer placed 15th among 185 runners at the Rice Lake Invitational, solidifying her position as one of the Northwoods’ best. Northland College Men’s and Women’s soccer teams faced UMAC rival and perennial power UW-Superior at home, with the LumberJacks falling 3-0, and the LumberJills dropping a 4-0 loss. Other results are provided below. Follow the Ashland Press Facebook page for future cancellations and/or rescheduling of games.

