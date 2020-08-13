SCHOONER
MICHELLE JENSEN/STAFF PHOTO

The Huron Jewel, a schooner based on Drummond Island in Michigan, berthed at the Washburn Marina Wednesday to give free dockside tours. The vessel is not taking on passengers this summer, instead opting to take a two-week tour of Lake Superior’s south shore to scope out potential destinations when service resumes in a post-COVID-19 world. The Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce arranged for it to take a gander at what the Bayfield Peninsula city had to offer.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments