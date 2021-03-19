...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND TOMORROW...
Minimum RH dropping below 15 percent today combined with winds
gusting to 20 mph today and over 35 mph on Saturday will cause
near-critical fire weather conditions today and possibly exceeding
critical fire weather conditions on Saturday.
Jill Underly, left, and Deborah Kerr, right, are vying to become Wisconsin's next state superintendent. Photos courtesy of candidates' campaigns.
MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr used her public school district email during work hours last year to set up her private consulting firm.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that it obtained emails that show Kerr used her district address when she was Brown Deer School District superintendent to solicit clients and organize branding for Lead Greatly LLC ahead of her retirement from that post in June. The messages moved on multiple occasions between March and July, the newspaper reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.