School board
admin

The Ashland School Board met behind closed doors for 35 minutes Monday to discuss a “potential investigation” but emerged from the meeting refusing to say who or what is being investigated.

The session was closed under a provision of state law that authorizes a closed session for considering issues, including investigations, against specific persons, which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of the person involved.

