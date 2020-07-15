Sawyer County sheriff’s officers re-captured a female inmate after an extensive ground search at mid-day Monday, July 13, after the inmate escaped from custody while being treated at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera said an officer transferred the jail inmate to the hospital for medical treatment. During the course of treatment, the transporting deputy was required to remove the restraints for a medical procedure. While unrestrained, the inmate fled the hospital and ran into the woods.
